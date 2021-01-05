YAKIMA, WA - Two Yakima Police Officers have been hospitalized after being ran over by robbery suspects at a Walmart Parking lot in an attempt to flee Tuesday evening.
At approximately 2:25pm this afternoon, officers received a call of a vehicle which had been taken in a robbery in the lower valley earlier this week.
Officers arrived on scene and were directed to the vehicle where they confronted two suspects who were inside. The officers attempted to negotiate with the suspects; however, a few moments later, the suspect drove over the officers while fleeing the scene.
Yakima Police officers pursued the suspects, east, into Terrace Heights where the suspects crashed a short time later.
The suspects were immediately arrested and had minor injuries. Both officers were transported to the hospital with serious, but stable, injuries. The officers were alert, are being treated and are expected to recover.