Two year anniversary of Deputy Ryan Thompson's death

Kittitas County - Today marks the two year anniversary of Deputy Ryan Thompson's passing. Since his death many events have been held to honor his memory and to support his family. Thompson had a lasting impact on his community that continues to this day.
Thompson died in the line of duty after responding to a road rage incident on March 19, 2019. He pursued the car and soon after city officer Benito Chavez joined in the pursuit.
The two officers followed the driver to the area of North Pierce Street and 6th Avenue where the driver finally stopped his car. The driver then fired shots at the two officers, injuring Chavez and killing Thompson.
Inspector Chris Whitsett with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said it was hard for everyone at the station after Thompson passed.
"The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at that time I think we had just over 30 deputies... it was a small enough group that it feels like family and he would've been everybody's favorite brother so when he was taken from us it was a very difficult time," Whitsett said.
Since Thompson's passing, many events have been held in his honor like a CrossFit workout and auction meant to raise money for his family and most recently a golf tournament this summer.
Last year, a park near Ellensburg was also named after him.
Wherever you go in Ellensburg you are sure to find a plaque, sign or flag honoring Deputy Thompson. Whitsett said people in the community still commemorate Thompson and remember him because of who he was as a person.
"By his nature he made pretty much anyone who he contacted a friend and that even includes most of the people he arrested," Whitsett said.
While COVID has restricted many events this year, Whitsett said he hopes they can soon go back to doing more things in Thompson's honor.
Thompson worked in law enforcement for 12 years including at the Kittitas Sheriffs Office's Correctional Facility, Central Washington University Police and the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
He left behind his wife, three kids, his parents and three brothers.
Whitsett said Thompson's memory will continue to live on within the community.
"He had a very unusual passion for life and he lived it right up to the hill," Whitsett said.