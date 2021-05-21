Tyson Foods awards 6 $1,000 Scholarships to local students

PASCO, WA – Tyson Foods Pasco facility has awarded six $1,000 scholarships to area students through their annual local scholarship program.
The scholarships will assist six individuals with college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships annually to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.
“It’s extremely rewarding to support our local neighborhoods and help students in our own backyard have greater access to the opportunities to continue their education,” said David Tobias, HR manager at Tyson Foods’ Pasco facility. “Tyson is proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve communities where our team members work, live and play.”
Awarded a scholarship include Diana Pham, Mu Mu Dun, Janeth Chavez, Yasmin Bolanos, Melannie Montes Parra and Tuna Altahir, the children of Tyson team members Dung Nguyen, Saw Dun, Leonel Chavez, Maria Fragoza, Rafael/Rocio Montes and Wahiba Tutu.