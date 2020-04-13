BENTON FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Statement from Tyson Foods: We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country.
We’ve been checking worker temperatures, providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work.
When there’s a confirmed case at one of our locations, as part of our protocol we separate the worker involved and send them home. We also notify anyone who has been in close contact with them.