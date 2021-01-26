Tyson Foods team members join Habitat for Humanity for community home build in the Tri-Cities

PASCO, WA - Eight team members from Tyson Foods’ facility, locally based in Pasco, volunteered Saturday, January 23 at a home build in the Tri-Cities area in partnership with Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity.
“At Tyson Foods, we’re proud to give back to our community and support the construction of a new Habitat home in the Tri-Cities area," said HR manager at Tyson Foods and Habitat for Humanity volunteer David Tobias.
They worked alongside future homeowner Maria, who works in the healthcare industry and will live in the house with her two sons. Tyson Foods manager, Teddy Mariscal, was a ninth addition to the group, and cooked lunch, provided by Tyson, for the group of volunteers.
"We are grateful for the opportunity to get to know Maria and play a real part in building a stronger neighborhood for all of us," said Tobias.
This is the first volunteer build that Tyson Foods, which has a longstanding relationship with Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity, has participated in this year.