TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Benton-Franklin Health District and the Yakima Health District was notified Firday that u-pick and tree farms are now permitted to operate in Benton, Franklin, and Yakima Counties.
The change is effective immediately so long as the farms comply with all of the health and safety measures set forth in the guidance provided by the state.
Local leaders asked the state to address u-pick farms immediately because of the urgency of the situation. Crops are ready to be harvested and the farms are not able to make alternate arrangements on short notice. The state recognized the imminence of the situation and responded immediately.
Other agritourism activities like corn mazes, haunted houses, and hayrides are not allowed until Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan.
U-pick and tree farm activities should be held outdoors whenever possible. Indoor operations are limited to food service and retail activities. Physical distancing and face coverings are required both indoors and outdoors.