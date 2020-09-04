Weather Alert

...WINDY MONDAY... .A COLD FRONT WILL DROP SOUTH ACROSS THE REGION ON MONDAY CAUSING SOME WINDY CONDITIONS. LINGERING BREEZY AND LOW HUMIDITIES WILL CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY MAINLY ALONG THE CASCADES ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 640, OR641, WA641, AND 675... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PENDLETON HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN ORZ640...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 640.IN ORZ641... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641.IN WAZ641...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641.IN WAZ675...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 675. * TIMING...MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING * WIND...NORTH TO NORTHEAST 15 TO 30 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. * HUMIDITY...AROUND 20 PERCENT BEFORE RISING IN THE EVENING * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&