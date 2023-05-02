U.S. 730 East of Cold Springs Junction closed for road repairs in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. -- Travelers are advised to find alternate routes as U.S. 730 east of Cold Springs Junction remains closed tonight.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the closure is due to road repair work to fix damage caused by a failing culvert under the highway. The culvert had failed in mid-April, and the road was temporarily repaired then. However, the current construction work is underway to ensure more permanent repairs.
ODOT said that the closure will continue until Wednesday morning and advised travelers to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updates.
