WALLA WALLA,WA- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District continued focusing on flood cleanup and restoration of the landscape Friday.

Engineers part of the Mill Creek Project said the overwhelming rain, high temps and snow in February led to the highest level the project has ever recorded.

The Mill Creek Project was erected in the 1930s in order to control flooding from the Walla Walla River, Mill Creek and Bennington Lake in times of excessive rain, or a major snow event.

It was also designed to keep surrounding communities dry. As the flood waters rose in the county the Walla Walla District sent nine teams to Waitsburg, Starbuck, Camp Wooten, Kamiah, Mill Creek, Dayton, Milton-Freewater, the city of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Bridges for assistance to respond to damages.

In Mill Creek Engineers managed levees, flood gates to make sure no water flowed over city roadways.

In Milton-Freewater levee erosion did minor damage to smaller communities around the Walla Walla River.

As a precaution to stop any more erosion damages in the future after the flooding the Corps used an emergency breach system. This system is now being used to repair nearly 1,100 breaches on the Walla Walla River.

"Its completion provides a 100 year level protection reducing any further damage from future flooding events," said, Resident Engineer in the Upper Snake Construction office for the Walla Walla District USACE, Matthew Reeves.

Emergency repairs were completed Thursday March 5th. Meanwhile, the Walla Walla District is prepared to receive rehabilitation assistance requests from several sponsors of levee systems in the region that are active in the District’s Rehabilitation Program.

Corps officials supplemented state and local efforts and provided 20,000 sandbags to Columbia County, 20,000 to Umatilla County, 10,000 to the City of Waitsburg and 5,000 to Walla Walla County.