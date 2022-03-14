U.S. Attorney Waldref leading first anti-hate crime initiative in the country

Wash. —
U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced her office’s involvement in the nation’s first anti-hate crime outreach program, United Against Hate, which aims to connect law enforcement with marginalized communities, build trust and increase reports of hate crimes. The initiative involves U.S. Attorney’s, FBI, local law enforcement and more.
“I am honored that our office has been chosen to take the lead nationally in the fight against hate crimes with the United Against Hate outreach initiative,” said Waldref. “Combatting hate and hate-driven offenses is vital to our mission of building stronger and safer communities for everyone.”
Waldref’s district, the Eastern District of Washington, was chosen with two other districts out of 94 to advance the initiative.
The initiative hopes that by establishing trust between law enforcement and marginalized communities, victims of hate crimes will hopefully feel more comfortable coming forward.
It also hopes to create avenues for communication, allowing individuals in marginalized groups to give feedback to law enforcement.
The Department of Justice conducted a National Crime Victimization Survey, finding that over 55% of hate crimes between 2010 and 2019 went unreported.
“While hate cannot be defeated by law enforcement alone, law enforcement has a vital role to play in protecting the public and marginalized groups from hate-motivated offenses and in communicating our shared values and fostering hope that our communities can be safer, stronger, and more inclusive,” said Waldref. “Hate crimes and hate incidents, including hate speech, do not reflect the values of Eastern Washington and have no place in our communities, our law enforcement, or our criminal justice system.”
Waldref’s office is planning several other efforts to alleviate the number of hate crimes. She said her office will focus on hate crimes and discrimination, and providing resources for victims.
This includes a new civil rights email and phone number for the public to use for reporting civil rights violations. The email is USAWAE.CivilRights@usdoj.gov and the phone number is 509-835-6306.
Further information can be found on the new civil rights page from the Attorney’s Office here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.