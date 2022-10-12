U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office

RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
At the conference, Waldref will share more information about the new office. Judge Edward F. Shea and Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. are also scheduled to speak, along with state and local leaders.
