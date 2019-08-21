PASCO, WA – To help drive interest and increase the understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, U.S. Cellular representatives visited the Pasco Boys & Girls Club to discuss the important role STEM plays today in mobile technology.

U.S. Cellular engineering associates lead an “Ask an Engineer” session where they showed youth how STEM applies to real-world situations, specifically in careers centering on engineering.

During the “Ask an Engineer” session, children were able to find out more about the vital position U.S. Cellular engineers play in maintaining a strong network in Pasco. Kids were also given a personal rundown of the intricacies of how a text is sent, to the variety of cell sites that U.S. Cellular uses to ensure coverage for its customers. The engineers also discussed how they got into the STEM field and the lessons they learned along the way.

“At U.S. Cellular, we are committed to highlighting the importance of STEM education, so having our engineers explain firsthand its importance in our everyday life is a great learning experience for area youth,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Northwest. “Our connection to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton & Franklin Counties allows us to provide opportunities like ‘Ask an Engineer’ in the hopes that these young minds can continue their lifelong learning through STEM and other educational avenues.”

After the presentation, U.S. Cellular engineers demonstrated how the network operates and how they regularly monitor it. Finally, the club was gifted with drones and children’s headphones to enjoy at the end of the event.

Earlier this year, U.S. Cellular donated $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton & Franklin Counties to provide K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to youth.