WASHINGTON, D.C. -
United States Coast Guard held a change of command ceremony on June 1 for the new Commandant.
Admiral Linda Fagan has officially taken command of the U.S. Coast Guard becoming the first woman and mother to lead a U.S. military service.
Admiral Fagan is the 27th Commandant of the Coast Guard.
Fagan has served in all seven continents in numerous offices during her 36-year career.
"Today we will advance the coast guard America needs for tomorrow. tomorrow looks different, and so will we. We will be more adaptive and connected, generate sustained readiness, resilience and capability in new ways to enhance our nation's maritime safety, security and prosperity," says Admiral Fagan during her change of command ceremony.
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell celebrated the ceremony.
Sen. Cantwell says, "I'm hoping that your leadership will also lead to more progress on getting women recruited and retained in the Coast Guard. With your help and focus on important issues like childcare, healthcare, and education that 'Coasties,' like your daughter, can have a long career in the Coast Guard."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee congratulated the new Commandant on Twitter.
Congratulations on shattering a glass ceiling, @ComdtUSCG Admiral Fagan. https://t.co/fbibqWHvyX— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 1, 2022
