U.S. Coast Guard rescues man in Columbia River right before boat capsizes

COLUMBIA RIVER — The U.S. Coast Guard arrived “in the nick of time” for a rescue at the mouth of the Columbia River, where two crews had been on a training mission, according to a recent update from USCG PNW.
While the crews were in the water, they heard a mayday alarm from a nearby vessel, the P/C Sandpiper. They notified Sector Columbia River, who launched lifeboats from Cape Disappointment, according to the USCG. Air crews then arrived, locating the Sandpiper in the surf.
(2/4)…who launched motor life boats from STA Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue… pic.twitter.com/z92WvzpTG9— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023
The surf in the water made a boat rescue dangerous, according to the USCG. Instead, the air crew lowered a rescue swimmer into the water. The boat owner was also reportedly instructed into the water, not long before the boat capsized. The rescue swimmer recovered the boat owner, who was flown back to the Astoria Coast Guard Base.
EMS was waiting at the base to treat the boat owner.
