U.S. Coast Guard rescues man in Columbia River right before boat capsizes
Courtesy: AET1 Kyle Turcotte

COLUMBIA RIVER — The U.S. Coast Guard arrived “in the nick of time” for a rescue at the mouth of the Columbia River, where two crews had been on a training mission, according to a recent update from USCG PNW. 

While the crews were in the water, they heard a mayday alarm from a nearby vessel, the P/C Sandpiper. They notified Sector Columbia River, who launched lifeboats from Cape Disappointment, according to the USCG. Air crews then arrived, locating the Sandpiper in the surf. 

The surf in the water made a boat rescue dangerous, according to the USCG. Instead, the air crew lowered a rescue swimmer into the water. The boat owner was also reportedly instructed into the water, not long before the boat capsized. The rescue swimmer recovered the boat owner, who was flown back to the Astoria Coast Guard Base. 

U.S. Coast Guard rescues man in Columbia River right before boat capsizes

EMS was waiting at the base to treat the boat owner.