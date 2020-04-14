WASHINGTON D.C – On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EDT, the U.S. Department of Labor will hold a briefing via conference call regarding the Department’s efforts to help Americans receive unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Ground rules will be set at the top of the call.
On-the-record opening remarks will be made by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia and Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch, followed by a background question and answer session with senior Department of Labor officials.