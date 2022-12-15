WASHINGTON STATE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $568,938 in clean energy for rural areas in Washington state through the Rural Energy for America Program, according to a press release from the USDA. The funding is spread across ten investments, four in the region.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs.”

The Rural Energy for America Program is meant to help farmers, agricultural producers and entrepreneurs access renewable energy systems and make efficient improvements, according to the press release.

Borton & Sons LLC was allocated $250,000 to buy a 768-kilowatt solar energy system for the warehouse roof, according to the USDA. The family farm has grown fruit in rural Yakima County since 1912. By installing the solar energy system, the Borton & Sons will reportedly save $52,000 per year in electric costs. This effort will replace over a million kilowatt hours per year, which USDA claims is enough to power 105 homes.

Let R Buck LLC will receive $38,350 for an 89-kilowatt solar energy system, saving the local business approximately $11,410 per year. This effort will replace 134,244 kilowatt hours per year, a 78% savings rate and enough to power 12 homes, according to the press release.

Black Star Ranch LLC will get $53,257 in grant funding for a 96-kilowatt solar energy system for the hop-drying facility. The family farm in Moxee has grown apples and hops for over 80 years and would save an expected $212,100 per year with the system. According to the USDA, the system would replace 225,360 kilowatt hours per year, enough to power 23 homes.

Also in Moxee, Marc Desmarals Farm LLC will receive $59,325 for a 145.2 kilowatt solar energy system. The system will save the farm an estimated $16,548 per year, replacing 194,684 kilowatt hours, according to the USDA.

The remaining six projects are in Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County, San Juan County and Jefferson County.