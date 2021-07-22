YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled alleged civil chemical accident prevention and preparedness violations with three separate companies operating a total of eight cold storage facilities in Yakima County after chemical accidents near neighborhoods.
The U.S. EPA stated in the suit that Hollingbery CA and Cold Storage LLC in Yakima, Stadelman Fruit in Zillah and Hollingbery and Sons, Inc. in Yakima did not follow state law on being transparent with neighborhoods around their facilities about chemical leaks or accidents found in Section 312 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), which are part of EPA’s nationwide campaign to protect unfairly burdened communities and reduce or eliminate accidental releases at said facilities.
According to a U.S. EPA report all facilities involved used Anhydrous Ammonia for Refrigerated Cold Storage. Using this chemical could cause injuries, sickness and even fires when released into the atmosphere.
Hollingbery CA and Cold Storage LLC agreed to pay $96,900 in penalties to settle the lawsuit. Hollingbery and Sons, Inc. agreed to pay $21,600 in penalties and Stadelman Fruit paid the most penalties at $238,875.
The U.S. EPA now urges the companies to provide protections for workers and neighborhoods every year and report them to the agency by March 1st.