The highest concentration of burrowing owls in Washington state are at the Hanford site, and area surrounding the Tri-Cities.

But the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is currently evaluating them as a candidate for the State Endangered Species List. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service currently classifies them as a "species of special concern," meaning they're making extra efforts to protect them.

There are several reasons for the population decline, but studies say habitat loss from development and intensive agriculture are mostly to blame.

"I feel like birds are something that a lot of people can relate to and I feel like birds are an indicator of health of the environment for other animals and for people," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Heidi Newsome said.

Bird survey data for Washington says that between 1968 and 2015, the population has declined between 45 and 50%.

Burrowing Owls are the only owls that nest exclusively underground, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife said they impact our lives in more ways than we think.

"The owls themselves are really good at controlling rodents, so things like mice, that also could be a problem for humans in a lot of areas cause rodent pests are a problem in agriculture, a problem in peoples homes, and they can spread disease," Newsome said.

Despite their name, they don't make their own burrows, but rather rely on ones made by badgers, ground squirrels, marmots, coyotes, and skunks. But studies say these animal populations are declining as well, preventing burrowing owls from reproducing. In an effort to increase the number of burrowing owls, fish and wildlife built artificial burrows made of PVC piping and pails.

The piping forms a tunnel underground, which serves as a place for the owls to nest and the owlets are later banded. To band them, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plugs the entrance, removes the top, and pulls the owlets out. The owlets are then weighed and measured, and put back underground.

This regional project is helping maintain burrowing owl conservation, and the data will help determine burrowing owls future species status. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have no immediate plan to place the owls on the State Endangered Species List, but they encourage the community to learn more and get involved with the issue. You can visit their website here.

You can visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's website here.