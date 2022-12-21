WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, introduced by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), passed in the House of Representatives in a 350-59 vote, according to a press release from the Senator’s office. The bipartisan bill passed unanimously in the Senate earlier this month, now needing only President Biden’s signature to become law.

The act is meant to ensure equal pay and benefits for all athletes that represent the United States in the Olympics or in global athletic competitions, regardless of their gender. It was first introduced in 2019 after the Women’s National Soccer Team sued for equal pay — after winning a world championship, according to Cantwell’s office. Then introduced by Senators Cantwell and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the act’s reintroduction this year included the addition of Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.). Cantwell thanked the Senators from the Senate Floor following the December 21 House vote.

“I also want to thank heroes like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan who brought that case against U.S. Soccer,” said Cantwell. “U.S. Women’s Soccer led the charge after winning the World Cup and making it clear to everyone that women athletes deserve equal pay.”

If signed into law, the act would guarantee equal pay and benefits for all athletes in the same sport, regardless of gender, and require equal medical care, travel and reimbursement payments. It would apply to 50 national sports governing bodies, including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, requiring oversight and compliance reports, according to the press release.

“So, while I wish tonight there were solutions to the inequities that exist in professional leagues – like the WNBA and the National Women’s Soccer league – this is still a huge, important step towards the economic empowerment of women athletes…” said Cantwell. “This is a strong message to female athletes, not just in the State of Washington, but across the United States: you deserve – and now you will have – equal pay. And this is a win for Team USA!”