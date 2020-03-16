U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement being sued by Immigrant rights groups
SEATTLE (AP) - Immigrant rights groups on Monday sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to force the release of detainees at its Washington state jail who are at high risk from the coronavirus. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Washington, and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on behalf of people detained at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.
It wasn't immediately clear how many detainees at ICE's 1,575-bed Northwest Tacoma facility might be considered high-risk. In a statement ICE said it is working with health officials to determine if detainees might need additional testing or monitoring.
