U.S. Marine Corps "Toys For Tots" Toy Drive to be held at Splash Express Car Wash

YAKIMA, WA - Splash Express Car Wash will be holding its 10th annual Toy Drive benefitting the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program on Saturday, December 12th from 8:30AM to 6:30PM.
Marine personnel will be onsite collecting monetary donations to purchase needed toys, as well as new, unwrapped toys to benefit deserving children right here in the Yakima Valley. All donations stay here locally!
Our friends at Mobile Fleet Service in Yakima will be showing their fully restored and decorated 1961 Mack Truck , known as “Sleigh-Mobile.” It is always a favorite when shown all over the valley during holiday season parades and is sure to delight everyone with its thousands of twinkling holiday lights! A great holiday photo opportunity for the whole family! Don’t miss it!
If you purchase a car wash and donate a toy, Splash Express will donate an additional $3.00 to "Toys for Tots" to purchase more toys! Please bring what you can!
Help us bring joy to some local kids this year. Since 2011, in partnership with the “Toys for Tots” program, Splash Express has collected more than 2,000 toys and they all stayed right here in our valley!
Splash Express Car Wash is located next to Costco, Lowe’s and WinCo off Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap.