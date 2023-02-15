FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Marshals has released information to the public regarding two Most Wanted individuals in Franklin County, a couple who may be traveling together with three children who have been reported as missing or endangered.

Both 34-year-old Edgar Casian-Garcia and 38-year-old Araceli Medina have been wanted since April 2022, according to the U.S. Marshals. They are wanted for the aggravated murder of Edgar Casian, four counts of child rape and three counts of assault. The fugitives might be traveling together with children ages 10, 12 and 14.

Casian-Garcia also uses the aliases Edgar Salvador Casian and Edgar Salvador Garcia. He has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 220 pounds and is reported to be six feet tall. Medina also uses the aliases Araceli Medina Tapia and Tapia Medina. She has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is 5’5”. It is unknown if either has scars or tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals online or by calling 1-877-926-8332. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.