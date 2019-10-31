YAKIMA, WA – The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested 36-year-old Justin Ortega, who was wanted by the Yakima Police Department on four counts of Rape of a Child First Degree, two counts of Child Molestation, and one count of Assault of a Child in the 3rd Degree.

Law enforcement alleges that on October 10, 2019, Ortega brutally assaulted and raped two young girls. The case was immediately adopted by the PNVOTF through the Yakima Police Department. On Oct. 26, Ortega was highlighted on an episode of Washington’s Most Wanted and tips started pouring in shortly after.

On Oct. 29, the PNVOTF Yakima got tips from Washington’s Most Wanted viewers that Ortega was traveling back and forth between Bellingham and Blaine, Washington. The PNVOTF Snohomish team deployed surveillance and arrest teams into Blaine.

At about 6 p.m. the evening of Oct. 30, the PNVOTF surrounded a house in Blaine with help from the Blaine Police Department and began calling Ortega out. They later forced entry and arrested Ortega.

“One of the most critical components to reducing violent crime is arresting violent fugitives," said Chief Matthew Murray of the Yakima Police Department. "The Yakima Police Department is a proud partner of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force. This arrest highlights the need to continue our collaborative efforts.”