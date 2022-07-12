ELLENSBURG, WA - Professional Pilot Degrees just got a bit more popular as pilot shortages across the U.S. still are at an all-time high.
During the pandemic larger airlines let thousands of pilots retire early, not realizing how fast the airline industry would pick back up for people traveling, now flight schools everywhere are seeing their students recruited by larger airlines during college.
According to the TSA, Southwest Airlines, Delta, and other larger airlines canceled nearly 20,000 flights last month due to staffing shortages, including pilots.
This has given college students an upper hand when looking for commercial pilot jobs after they graduate.
"You graduate, and 12 to 18 months you're sitting in the right seat of an airliner," said Dr. Amy L. Hoover an Aviation Professor at Central Washington University. "That's unprecedented historically in our industry."
Airlines now need to replace the empty seats left by retired pilots with new ones.
"People are traveling more, you know internationally as well as nationally there's people still trending towards that retirement," said Dr. Hoover. "So we have to replace with younger pilots on the backend."
Dr. Hoover told me Central Washington University has seen an influx in students applying to its flight training program, even during the pandemic.
"Were accepting 110 new students next fall," said Dr. Hoover.
When I spoke to a student who recently just graduated from the program, she told me CWU taught her everything she knows about aviation.
"I came in here knowing absolutely nothing," said Sera Cook a Commercial Pilot & Recent CWU Aviation Graduate. "...and now I'm a commercial pilot."
Cook told me she comes from a pilot family and always wanted to fly since when she was little.
"It's such a cool job in general the lifestyle, the traveling and then also once you start flying, you start falling in love with flying," said Cook.
In the Federal Aviation Administration regulations, students graduating with their pilot license have to have 1000 hours before getting hired as a commercial airline pilot. Having recently graduated, Cook told me she has about 350 hours but once she hits the thousand mark, Horizon Airlines already has a job lined up for her.
"Yeah the career track is definitely going to be really different than how it was for my dad I know he jumped around to several different careers before he landed at Alaska, but for me, it will be a lot more straightforward," said Cook. "I'm just going to go to Horizon and then to the major airline, probably Alaska Airlines."
Pilot Training at CWU is a 4-year degree. When graduating with a B.S. in Professional Pilot Degree - Flight Officer (FO) Specialization you will be able to come out with:
- Private Pilot Certificate (PVT)
- Instrument Rating (IFR)
- Commercial Pilot Certificate (COM)
- Multiengine Rating (ME)
- Certified Flight Instructor Certificate (CFI)
If you would like to apply to CWU for a Professional Pilot Degree, contact them:
Aviation
Black Hall 225
(509) 963-2364
