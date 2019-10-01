RICHLAND, WA - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry made a stop at Hanford today to congratulate crews on completing the next step in the K Reactor Area Cleanup.

For 20 years, crews have worked to safely remove and store radioactive sludge from a concrete basin near one of the nine former plutonium reactors. And today, it's finally done.

"I don't think we can overstate the importance of the significance of what we're doing here today," U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said.

Crews started transferring that sludge in June of last year, and its now being kept in a plant at Hanford's center away from the Columbia River.

"I hope today is a confirmation that government can do what is says it's going to do and do it in a reasonable way," Perry said.

"Due to the efforts of the Hanford workforce, the Columbia River is safer this week," U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., said.

Planning and testing at Hanford mock facilities helped move the project along.

And at one facility, students from Chiawana High School got hands on experience in what a future working on the site would look like by taking part in different interactive demonstrations.

"Hanford's one of the biggest things Tri Cities is known for. So knowing that they're doing things to better the environment and make sure that we're not endangering our planet, it's pretty cool. I didn't really recognize that Hanford is not just engineering. It's also about the environment," Chiawana High School senior Linh Struong said.

Struong says opportunities like today help prepare the next generation in finishing what was started decades ago.

"Seeing what a lot of people locally work on firsthand-- you begin to appreciate what it is and what it's doing not just on a local level and providing jobs, but an environmental level," Struong said.

The next steps include cleaning out any remaining debris from the basin, filling it up with grout, and removing it. The last two reactors will then be cocooned like the others.