U.S. Secretary of Energy to visit Seattle this week

SEATTLE, Wash. — U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Seattle this week to learn about different innovations that could help combat climate change.
Secretary Granholm will arrive Monday, October 17 and leave Tuesday. During her visit, she will tour the TerraPower's nuclear research facility in Everett, Washington and participate in the Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.
According to a press release from her office, she will talk about the importance of private and public sectors working together for our nation's clean energy transition.
This will be Secretary Granholm's second visit to Washington. Her visit comes as the Biden-Harris administration pushes for clean energy to help the climate crisis.
Her visit also highlights her work with leaders in the private and public sectors to fight for investments from the President’s Agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act.
