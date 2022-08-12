HANFORD, Wash. -

Today Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy, toured the Hanford Nuclear Site as her final stop on her trip to Washington state.

Secretary Granholm says Hanford and the region are buying into her goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The state and this region is in such a leadership position with respect to clean energy, but being able to be an example of that for for the rest of the country, maybe even the rest of the world," says Granholm.

She says the Inflation Reduction Act passed today will help reshape the energy industry and make it easier for the U.S. to reach its goal of 'net zero'.

According to Granholm, even with the historic level of funding, they will need more funding in order to meet their goal.

The Hanford Nuclear site was Granholm's last stop of her three day trip to Washington, her first visit as energy secretary.

Yesterday she visited the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory with Senator Cantwell.