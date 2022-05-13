WASHINGTON, D.C. -
The United States Senate has confirmed the first-ever woman Commandant for the United States Coast Guard.
Admiral Linda Fagan will serve as the new Commandant after the Senate appointed her the next-in-line Wednesday evening.
Admiral Fagan has strong Washington state ties after she received a Master of Science in Marine Affairs from the University of Washington and previously served on the Seattle-based icebreaker, the Polar Star.
Admiral Fagan will begin her new job as Commandant on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.