SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. -
Uber is working on new changes that could change your ride home.
The new partnership Uber is creating will allow for a chart of a private bus through the app.
The feature will be rolled out this summer for events like weddings and wine tours.
Buses and drivers will be provided through U.S. Coachways.
Uber is also introducing Uber Travel, a feature that lets business travelers reserve a ride multiple days in advance.
