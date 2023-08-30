HERMISTON, Ore.- Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a house fire with occupants inside.
On August 29, at 11:49 p.m. UCFD #1 responded to a fire on Geer Extension in Hermiston.
While en route to the fire Engine 21 was notified that there were still occupants inside the house.
When crews arrived they found a single-story home with smoke spilling out the front door.
Law enforcement was already on the scene when UCFD #1 arrived.
Oregon State Police and bystanders were attempting to extinguish the fire.
Bystanders on the scene informed Engine 21 that there were two occupants inside the house.
Engine 21 quickly rescued the occupants inside with assistance from OSP.
After everyone was safely removed from the home crews extinguished the fire within five minutes.
The occupants from inside the house were transported to Good Shepard Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
"UCFD #1 would like to thank the neighbors and law enforcement for their heroic efforts and assistance. No doubt, they made a difference." UCFD #1 stated in a Facebook post.
The fire is currently under investigation according to UCFD #1.
