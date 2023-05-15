UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.- 911 dispatchers and callers are struggling as the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center is experiencing difficulties.
The issues stem primarily from T-Mobile and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) callers who cannot hear the dispatcher and the dispatcher cannot hear the caller. The callers' phone is not sending location information to dispatch when the issue occurs.
UCSO is advising that dispatch will call back from a separate line if the call is dropped with the number 541-966-3600 displayed on caller ID.
"911 Only Phones" do not provide a call back number for dispatch.
If your phone call is dropped, there are options to get in contact with emergency services.
- Text 911 with the location and type of emergency and answer any provided questions.
- Call the Non-Emergency number at 541-966-3651 as the same dispatchers answer both lines.
- Try a different phone.
- Facebook is not a viable option to report an emergency. The page is not monitored all the time.
USCO is taking action to address the issues and will inform the public when it is fixed.
