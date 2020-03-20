UMATILLA COUNTY - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Umatilla-Morrow Major Crimes Team continues the homicide investigation into the death of Jordan Delano Crandall, age 28, from Hermiston. Mr. Crandall's body was spotted by a citizen on the morning of March 18th, near Alpine Road outside of Hermiston.
On March 19th, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Mr. Crandall and determined that he dies as a result of a gunshot wound.
At this time, there is no reason to believe the general public is in danger due to the homicide. More information will be released when it becomes available.
We are seeking persons of interest and witnesses. If anyone from the public has any information associated to the case, please call the Umatilla County Dispatch Center at 541-966-3651