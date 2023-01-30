WESTON, Ore.-
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) is investigating an armed robbery at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in Weston.
According to the UCSO a male wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves entered through the rear door of the restaurant around 3 a.m. on January 30.
The owner of the café was in there at the time and the suspect waved a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with any information on the armed robbery should contact the UCSO at 544-966-3600.
