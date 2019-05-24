PENDLETON, OR - On Friday, May 24, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Umatilla County Community Corrections personnel conducted a search warrant at a home and property in the 45000 block of Adams Road near Pendleton.

During the search, deputies found and recovered two stolen vehicles and three stolen trailers. All of the vehicles have been or will be returned to their legal owners.

The suspect in the case was not on the premises, and the investigation is ongoing.

The property included: