PENDLETON, OR - On Friday, May 24, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Umatilla County Community Corrections personnel conducted a search warrant at a home and property in the 45000 block of Adams Road near Pendleton.
During the search, deputies found and recovered two stolen vehicles and three stolen trailers. All of the vehicles have been or will be returned to their legal owners.
The suspect in the case was not on the premises, and the investigation is ongoing.
The property included:
1995 Peterbilt Semi Truck that was stolen from the Spokane County WA,
John Deere Gator 4x4 ATV, stolen from the Wildhorse Resort and Casino Golf Course,
two, enclosed U-Haul trailers, which were returned to a Pendleton area U-Haul rental business,
one large black dump trailer that was stolen from Richland, WA