UMATILLA, OR - A woman from Walla Walla is safe after getting lost while hiking in Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Search and Rescue got the call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say Alana Riggle, 29, was hiking with her brother and two other people person in the Harris Park area near Milton-Freewater. Her brother, Eduardo Hazleton, says they decided to head back to their campsite around 11:00 a.m. but Riggle decided to stay behind. When she did not show up they went back to the area that the were hiking to try to find her. Hazleton told deputies that they found a blanket belonging to Riggle but could not find their sister so he decided to call 911 around 9:30 p.m.
When rescue crews arrived on scene one of them heard someone yelling in the area. They searched down a dirt road and found Riggle on top of an approximate 40-food cliff directly below a rock escarpment. SAR volunteers located a steep area east of the cliff and were able to free climb up and then cross the slope to the rock escarpment. They then rappelled down to rescue her. Crews say she was cold but otherwise OK.
Riggle was able to rejoin her family at their campground around 1:00 a.m. Friday.