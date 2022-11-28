Ukrainian refugee in Tri-Cities fights a different fight; a fight for asylum
- Dan Hanson Reporter
-
- Updated
Pasco, Wash. -
As the war in Ukraine continues, a mother has fled her country to be with her daughter in the Tri-Cities, saying her home is now a warzone.
Lydiiya Adamenko and her daughter Olga Strand are both from Ukraine. Strand came to the United States twelve years ago and her mother, just six months ago, during the middle of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Adamenko is staying with her daughter here in the Tri-Cities. She left with one suitcase to her name during the shelling of her town, Kherson, by Russian forces. Blasts came as she packed her suitcase, forcing Adamenko to hit the deck and wait it out.
Kherson was recaptured in November, as Russian forces withdrew and civilians celebrated. The eight-month-long Russian occupation had reportedly cut Kherson's population from 300,000 to 80,000. But as Adamenko had been preparing for her next steps in Tri-Cities, Kherson was again experiencing intense shelling from Russian forces.
Adamenko is currently in the process of seeking asylum and she tells me she is worried about her family and hasn't heard from her niece in a while.
"I have no idea where she's at, I lost contact with her in May and I don't know where my nephew and niece are," said Adamenko. "The last I heard they were taken by the Russians."
Adamenko's apartment, where she lived for 38 years, was destroyed by a Russian missile and all of her memories are gone.
Strand is worried for her mother.
"She's homeless, she has no future, she's in a foreign country hiding," Strand told me. "So what is going to be next? We don't know. If we're going to win asylum, it's going to be great; but if she has to go back there...she's basically homeless."
Adamenko is beginning the asylum process with the approval of getting her fingerprints on record. The next step is to go to San Francisco for an interview where she explains her fear for her safety in Ukraine.
Tags
Dan Hanson
MMJ/Reporter
More from this section
