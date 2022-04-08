PACIFIC NORTHWEST -Benton County Fire District #1 is a combination department, meaning some firefighters are volunteers and others are career staff.
Captain Ron Fryer has been with Benton County Fire District #1 for over 30 years. He started as a volunteer firefighter.
Captain Fryer says volunteers with certifications can move up the ranks, just like career firefighters.
"I started as a lonely firefighter here at station 110 and then I through the years took the promotion testing for Lieutenant and then I took the promotion test when the station captain position came up and took that and got that," says Captain Fryer
He says if volunteer firefighters can get enough training they have opportunities to move to city departments.
Captain Fryer tells me his wife called his volunteering a second job and now he's happy to be a captain at Station 110.
According to Lieutenant Jack Derderian from Benton County Fire District 2, 70-75% of smaller fire departments across the United States are combination departments.
The Benton and Umatilla County Fire Districts are just some of the many fire departments across the united states that rely on volunteers to help put out fires.
Benton County Fire District #1 is a volunteer-only fire department.
Captain Ron Fryer says training for volunteers is a lengthy process.
"Recruits in that wild line school and that will be for two months and that teaches them how to fight wildland fire and what to expect. In the fall, we have a structure recruit school which is a lot longer," says Captain Fryer, "it's about three months. Once they come out of both of those schools, they are a fully qualified firefighter."
I spoke with Nickolas Oatley from Umatilla County Fire District #1 who says, volunteers in their districts are a big help, especially during fires like the one at Shearers Foods in February.
training for volunteers looks different for every station.
For BCFD #1, firefighters train in April for wildfires followed by a three-month-long structure fire training in the fall.
Captain Fryer tells me volunteers who have not met their certifications aren't allowed to participate and help out. Instead, volunteers are encouraged to watch and learn from certified firefighters.
Lt. Jack Derderian tells me BCFD #2 has residents that are in school to become firefighters and/or EMTs. However, currently, they have fewer volunteers than usual.
Some of its residents are students at Blue Mountain Community College looking to become firefighters, others volunteers.
BCFD #2 offers an incentive-type program where you pay for the school and once you complete and pass the certification test, you get your money back.
Umatilla County Fire District #1 says they have about 20 to 30 volunteers among 5 different stations.
Fire departments encourage you to contact your local agency for volunteer opportunities and ways of getting involved.
