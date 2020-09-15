Umatilla and Morrow Circuit Courts Closing Mid-Afternoon

UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - Due to hazardous/extremely unhealthy air quality, and discomfort of court staff and court users as each day progresses, the Umatilla County Circuit Court locations in Pendleton and Hermiston, and the Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner, are closing each day at 3 PM for the rest of this week, Sept. 15 - Sept. 18, 2020.
They will open at 8 AM each day and court is as scheduled unless a person receives official notice otherwise in a letter or through their attorney. Between 3 and 5 PM drop boxes are available at all three locations -- Hermiston and Heppner outside the court facility entrance, and in Pendleton at the Security Station at the Courthouse entrance.