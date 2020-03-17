PENDLETON, OR - The Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court has directed a significant but temporary reduction in court activity to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, and subject to the status of the pandemic, starting Thursday March 19 the court will decrease operations until Monday, March 30, unless the period of reduced operations is extended by the Chief Justice. The court will be operating with reduced personnel in the courthouse and many working remotely where possible. There will be limited over the counter services and limited courtroom appearances.
Many matters currently scheduled between March 19 and March 27 will be continued and notices will be provided to attorneys and unrepresented parties by mail. Deadlines for appearances on Traffic matters, and other legal timeframes that arise between those dates, will be continued to March 30 for initial appearance.
Anyone with court appearances scheduled from between March 19 and March 30 should contact their attorney, if represented, or check their mail for continuance notices. If you have questions about a scheduled hearing or if you are unwell, contact the court to determine if there may be an option for rescheduling your case. During this time, circuit court facilities located in the Stafford Hansell County Government Center in Hermiston will be closed, with circuit court offices at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton and the Morrow County Circuit Court at Heppner available to take filings for limited matters allowed under the Chief Justice’s Order such as Protective Order applications (Family Abuse Prevention Act, Elderly Persons and Persons with Disabilities Abuse Prevention Act, Sex Abuse Protective Orders, Emergency Risk Protection Orders, and Stalking Orders).