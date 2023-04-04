UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a barn fire on Tuesday at 4 p.m. When crews arrived to the scene on Lemmon Lane, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters planned a defensive strategy to keep the fire from spreading.
Their attempts were successful and no nearby structures were damaged.
No injuries have been reported.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection was also dispatched to provide assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.