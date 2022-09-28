Umatilla Chemical Depot renamed for former Major General

SALEM, Ore. — The Umatilla Chemical Depot will be renamed on September 29 to honor former Major General Raymond F. Rees. The ceremony and installation on the 29 will officially rename the army depot as the Raymond F. Rees Training Center.
Rees is a retired Oregon Guardsman who served as Oregon’s Adjutant General for over 16 years. In this position, he led a force of citizen soldiers and airmen that could serve the state and country if needed. He also held several other high-level positions in the National Guard Bureau and Pentagon, according to the press release from the Oregon Military Department.
The Oregon Military Department signed a license with the Oregon National Guard in 2017, allocating 7,500 acres from the depot for a training site. The Raymond F. Rees Training Center will serve as the 249th Regional Training Institute, offering a joint and interagency training facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.