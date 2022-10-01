Umatilla Chemical Depot renamed Raymond F. Rees Training Center

UMATILLA, ORE. - The Umatilla Chemical Depot was renamed the Raymond F. Rees Training Center, in honor of retired Major General Raymond F. Rees, during a ceremony Thursday.
The ceremony highlighted the current transformation and development of the installation.
Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees served as the Adjutant General in Oregon for over than 16 years. He held numerous leadership positions in the National Guard Bureau.
He retired from the military in 2013 and then served as a Deputy Secretary of the Army as a civilian.
The training center will be home of the 249 Regional Training Institute and be used for inter-agency training. Over $60 million was invested into construction. Over the next three years, another $40 million will be invested into the building for ranges and barracks.
