UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Last year’s massive flash flooding left Thorn Hollow Bridge, a local access point located on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation damaged and unusable.
"It is a huge safety hazard, plus we got kids going back to school and it's kind of a critical bus route. The tribes use the whole area to move people through, and the river itself is a critical habit area... So all of those things in place, we just tried every avenue we could to speed up the replacement of that bridge," Commissioner Dan Dorran told NBC Right Now.
According to Doran as a result of local and state leaders working closely together the project is scheduled to begin demolition, then construction years ahead of schedule.
"They were able to get a very rare approval from the Oregon Department of Transportation to move up the funds that were committed to 2025, 2027 moved up to 2022, 2023. And coupled with that was the approval to go ahead and start the removal of the bridge that's out there," said Doran.
However, due to habit living in the river demolition for the bridge can only be worked on through June and July of this year, and next, but once that is finished officials say construction on the bridge will begin in early 2023, and be completed shortly there after.
"The new bridge, we won’t do work in the water, that’s the way it’s being designed now... So it won't have a quite as tight of time frame to be completed," said Doran.