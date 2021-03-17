Umatilla County Commissioners ask Gov. Brown for local control over COVID-19 efforts

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown asking that counties have local control over their COVID-19 efforts.
In a letter to the Governor Brown, the Board wrote "State-wide coordination was a priority early in the 'Covid-19 incident'".
Now that the pandemic has stabilized the Board feels that counties should have planned and are prepared to take over. They feel counties are in a key position to evaluate local conditions with the state playing a major role in resource support and technical expertise.
Below is the Full Letter to Governor Brown: