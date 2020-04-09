UMATILLA, WA - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.

UCo Health staff have been notifying and assessing all close contacts of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in accordance with the OHA investigative guidelines. As such, the number of COVID-19 tests performed on symptomatic individuals and the resulting number of confirmed positive cases continue to rise in Umatilla County. UCo Health now reports four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County to 13. These individuals are currently self-isolating and recovering at home.

The table below illustrates the current status of COVID-19 in Umatilla County:

Total Cases: 13

Recovered*: 4

Active: 9

Hospitalized: 0

Deaths: 0

*Individuals are considered recovered when they have been free from symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath for 72 hours.

Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Umatilla County hinges on every single resident of Umatilla County adhering to the “Stay Home Save Lives” order from Governor Brown. Maintain social distancing, stay home unless absolutely necessary and help fight the spread with proper hand-washing and hygiene techniques. Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work for 72-hours after all symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) have resolved.

We will continue to update our Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page as new information becomes available. County specific test result data is available on our website ucohealth.net and will be updated Monday-Friday. Please refer to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC COVID-19 websites for additional information.