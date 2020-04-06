UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.

UCo Health now reports three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County. One of these individuals is a close contact of a confirmed case in Morrow County, the other two have no connection to each other or to the previously reported cases in Umatilla County. All three individuals are self-isolating and recovering at home. Close contacts of these individuals have been notified and are being assessed by UCo Health in accordance with the OHA investigative guidelines.

UCo Health is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves. The Oregon State Public Health Lab (OSPHL) and commercial laboratories that are processing samples collected from Umatilla County residents report all test results to UCo Health daily. UCo Health will be providing county specific test results including the total number of tests processed on our website: ucohealth.net and will update these counts regularly.

It is important to note that test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the Oregon Health Authority website: healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

In alignment with OHA, UCo Health will be issuing press releases once per day at around 1:00pm in the event that there are new cases to report.

UCo Health would like to reiterate that we are still in the middle of a severe cold and flu season and as such, every individual with flu-like symptoms does not need to be tested for COVID-19. COVID-19 testing will be ordered at the discretion of medical providers, not UCo Health, after individuals with respiratory symptoms are screened to rule out other potential causes such as pneumonia or influenza.

UCo Health implores residents of Umatilla County to continue to demonstrate compliance to the social distancing measures enacted statewide in order to protect the health and lives of all residents, no matter where in Umatilla County you may live, particularly those at highest risk, and to help avoid overwhelming the local and regional healthcare capacity.

We are asking our Umatilla County residents to please call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19. If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider FIRST to discuss the next steps.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. We will continue to update our Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page as new information becomes available. Please refer to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC COVID-19 websites for additional information.