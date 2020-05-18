UMATILLA COUNTY, ORE - Umatilla County Public Health (UCo Health) recognizes community concern surrounding COVID-19. We are working with multiple health agencies and community partners to disseminate accurate and up-to-date information.

UCo Health is saddened to report that an individual previously diagnosed with COVID-19 has died. Counseling and crisis support services can be accessed by calling Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Interpretation services are available. We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves.

The third death attributed to COVID-19 in Umatilla County is a 70 year-old female who tested positive May 4th and died May 16th at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. This individual had underlying health conditions.

UCo Health now reports six new positive cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Umatilla County to ninety-nine. We are in contact with these individuals and are conducting intensive contact investigations in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) investigative guidelines. Four individuals have been identified as close contacts of a confirmed case. All of these individuals are self-isolating and recovering at home.

Seventy-six of the previously reported cases have recovered. Individuals are considered recovered when they are at least ten days from illness onset and have been free from symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea for 72 hours. There are three presumptive cases. A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test -- a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 -- but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases. One individual is hospitalized. There have been three reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Umatilla County.

As Governor Kate Brown starts slowly lifting restrictions on activities and businesses, it’s important to remember that health and hygiene advice that slows the spread of COVID-19 still applies.