Umatilla County COVID-19 Vaccination update

UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - The COVID-19 vaccine is in Umatilla County; however, very limited amounts of the vaccine are available. Due to limited nationwide availability of COVID-19 vaccine, it will be administered in phases. People who are most affected by the COVID-19 virus will have first access to the vaccination.
In Oregon, that will be front-line health care workers who care for patients with COVID-19. It will be several months before COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public. If you are eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 during Phase 1A or 1B, you can anticipate being notified by your employer. To continue to best serve our community, we request that residents refrain from calling our office with questions regarding vaccine eligibility. Please visit http://www.ucohealth.net/main/COVID-19%20Vaccination%20Webpage.pdf for COVID-19 vaccine information, including eligibility and distribution. Additional COVID-19 vaccination information will be posted to our website as it becomes available.
Vaccination gives us hope that the pandemic will end, but in the meantime, we need to continue safety measures to keep the virus from spreading: wear a mask, physically distance from others, wash your hands, avoid gatherings and stay home when you’re sick.
It is imperative that any person who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home. UCo Health continues to discover instances where individuals are continuing to work while sick. Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick. Employees may feel internal and external pressure to work through mild illness. Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home. Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work for 24-hours after all symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, etc.) have resolved.
COVID-19 does not target people of any certain race, ethnicity, country of origin or geographic location. Increased community spread of COVID-19 can occur anywhere in Umatilla County at any time. We are one Umatilla County and we can all do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
We are asking our Umatilla County residents to please call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19. If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider FIRST to discuss the next steps. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
We will continue to update our Umatilla County Public Health Facebook page as new information becomes available. County specific data is available on the Regional COVID-19 Data Dashboard and will be updated Monday-Friday. To access the Regional COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please visit: http://www.co.umatilla.or.us/health/COVID_Region9_Dashboard/. Please refer to the Oregon Health Authority and CDC COVID-19 websites for additional information.