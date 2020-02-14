UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - As officials in Umatilla County continue to work with residents and landowners in the recovery effort from the recent flooding event, Governor Kate Brown is touring the region today to get a first-hand look at damages and express her appreciation to responders.

Damage Assessment Resources

As damage reports and assessments are completed, the numbers continue to climb. As of Thursday, about 500 self-reported damage reported damage assessments have been received. Disaster assessment continues throughout the county. These reports are used by Umatilla County to document the financial impacts and resource needs in the county. Residents are encouraged to continue self-reporting these damages.

The disaster reporting forms are available online www.umatillacounty.net

Damage assessments can also be reported to Umatilla County through the damage assessment hotline at 541-966-3671. This hotline will be open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through February 17th.

American Red Cross Shelter

The American Red Cross continues to host a shelter for victims of the flood. This shelter is now located at the Pendleton Armory. This shelter has housed 144 overnight guests since they opened. There are 30 Red Cross volunteers supporting this effort. CTUIR is providing additional sheltering services on the Reservation.

Numerous resources are still available for those impacted by the flood.

Umatilla County Extension Office: The Umatilla County Extension Office in Milton-Freewater is open today until 5 p.m. for north county residents to receive assistance on damage reporting and connect with various resources.

Hotline- A hotline was established to help connect residents to reputable and vetted relief organizations to help assist in debris clean-up services. Response times will vary due to overwhelming need, so patience is appreciated. Please call 844-965-1386 for information.

Clean-up Safety-The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued information to ensure the safety of our residents as clean-up efforts begin. Link to information at https://deqblog.com/2020/02/13/tips-for-safely-managing-debris-from-flood-damaged-buildings/

Take photos-for insurance purposes, make sure to document all damages prior to beginning clean-up efforts. Take photos of all damage.

Permitting required-Umatilla County would like to remind property owners that permits are required prior to replacing or making repairs to flood damaged structures. There are permitting requirements for homes located within a flood plain. To learn if you home is located within a flood plain, visit www.msc.fema.gov

Dumpster availability-Umatilla County has placed dumpsters for cleaning up flood waste. These dumpsters are distributed through various locations in the community. Reminder, the dumpsters are ONLY for flood debris. As dumpster locations are added, they will be posted at www.umatillacounty.net

This will be the last daily update for this event, unless conditions change. Information will continue to be updated at www.umatillacounty.net