Umatilla County declares a burn ban on all open burns, starting June 16th

PENDLETON, OR – Umatilla County declares a temporary ban on ALL OPEN BURNING within the unincorporated areas of Umatilla County.
This excludes land under the jurisdiction of the State of Oregon, the United States Government, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and areas covered by a rural Fire District.
This OPEN BURN BAN is effective on June 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM and will be in effect until further notice. This order, as stated, means that the temporary ban is only for those areas under the jurisdiction of the Umatilla County Smoke Management Ordinance. It applies to ALL OPEN BURNING, including AGRICULTURAL burning, burn barrels, yard and garden debris piles, and small scale residential burning.
Burn bans are common this time of year due to dry conditions, air quality impacts from uncontrolled fires, and regulated haze reduction days for community events. Haze reduction events include the Umatilla County Fair, Walla Walla County Fair, Labor Day Weekend and the Pendleton Round-Up.