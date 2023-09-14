HERMISTON, Ore.-Fire Crews with Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a semitruck fire at the Space Age Travel Center on Highway 207 in Hermiston on the morning of September 14.
According to UCFD1 an employee of the travel center used a fire extinguisher to keep the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived. Fire crews then applied water to the smoking brakes of the truck.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
